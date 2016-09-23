Goodwill to Open Upscale Déjà Blue Boutique Henderson

High-end thrifting is coming to Henderson.

On Friday, October 7, 2016, at 9 a.m., Goodwill of Southern Nevada will open its se-cond Déjà Blue Boutique, located at 10624 S Eastern Ave. (at W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.), Henderson, NV 89052, featuring an extensive selection of brand name fashion-forward designer clothing, shoes, accessories and household decorative items at a fraction of their retail value.

“Our Déjà Blue Boutiques make high fashion affordable,” said Eric Butwinick, Goodwill of Southern Nevada director of retail. “Every piece of merchandise is hand selected for its brand name, quality appearance and fashionista appeal. Las Vegas has a lot of high-end shopping, so it only makes sense that many of those items are eventually do-nated to Goodwill.”

Goodwill of Southern Nevada opened its first Déjà Blue Boutique in Summerlin in Au-gust, 2013. Like its counterpart, Déjà Blue Boutique Henderson will offer shoppers an upscale shopping experience, with contemporary floors, fixtures and special attention to atmosphere.

Merchandise for the 4,800-square foot boutique, will be selected from goods collected at donation centers from all over the valley. Donations can also be made directly to the boutique itself.

“Goodwill turns donations of goods into jobs for people in our community. The Déjà Blue Boutique model is an important tool in helping us maximize the value of donations, which is a responsibility we take very seriously,” said Steve Chartrand, Goodwill of Southern Nevada president & CEO. “The more funds we can raise through store sales, the more people we can help place into jobs through our job placement and training programs.”

In addition, by opening the new boutique 10 new jobs in Goodwill’s retail and operations department were created.

With Déjà Blue Boutique Henderson, Goodwill of Southern Nevada has nineteen retail stores, including two clearance centers, one Goodwill Select store and two Déjà Blue Boutiques.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada also operates two Career Connections centers and one One-Stop Affiliate-East (in conjunction with Workforce Connections) where individuals receive free job placement services as well as access to workshops, training programs and connections to more than 500 valley employers.

Last year, the nonprofit helped more than 2,300 community members find sustainable jobs at no cost to the job seeker.

Déjà Blue Boutique Henderson will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

@GoodwillVegas

facebook.com/GoodwillofSouthernNevada