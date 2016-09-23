LAS VEGAS – The Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS (GLVAR) announced the results of its annual election of officers and board members, with local REALTORS David J. Tina serving as president in 2017 and Christopher Bishop serving as 2017 president-elect.

GLVAR members voted during September, electing the following officers and directors to lead Southern Nevada’s largest professional association in 2017:

President

David J. Tina

President-Elect

Christopher Bishop

Vice President

Janet Carpenter

Treasurer

Thomas Blanchard

Immediate Past President

Scott Beaudry

Directors

Shawn Cunningham

Amber DeLillo

Tim Kelly Kiernan

Chantel Tilley

Julie Youngblood

REALTORS not up for re-election who will continue to serve on the board:

Jillian Batchelor

Kolleen Kelley

Aldo M. Martinez

Brandon Roberts

About the GLVAR

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 13,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of REALTORS®, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com.