A warm winter coat is not something every Northern Nevada family can afford this winter. That’s why, for the second year in a row, First Independent Bank is joining with the Hot August Nights Foundation to help supply warm coats for local children in need.

Throughout the month of October, the public is encouraged to drop off new or gently used coats — especially those for children — at any First Independent Bank location. Donations will be accepted during regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Each location will have a designated bin to receive donated coats.

“We know many families struggle to afford some of the necessities — including a warm coat,” said Bob Francl, Executive Vice President, Regional Manager of First Independent Bank. “This is a great opportunity for us to have a positive influence in our community and to illustrate to those in need they live within a caring community. We invite the public to join us in supporting this coat drive in October.”

Coats collected during the month of October at First Independent Bank locations will be given to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows which will provide them to families in need.

First Independent Bank locations accepting donated coats in October include:

Kietzke Branch - 5335 Kietzke Lane, Reno

Robb Drive Branch - 6290 Sharlands Avenue, Reno

Spanish Springs Branch - 381 Los Altos Parkway, Sparks

Sparks Marina Branch - 725 Sparks Boulevard, Sparks

Sparks Industrial Branch - 980 S. McCarran Boulevard, Sparks

Carson City Branch - 1818 East College Parkway, Carson City

Fallon Branch - 2061 W. Williams Avenue, Fallon

Those who cannot make it to a First Independent Bank location during the month of October may also donate during the Hot August Nights Foundation Annual Coat Drive, Saturday, November 5, 2016, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

A & W Restaurant - 900 East Plumb Lane, Reno

A & W Restaurant - 1131 Baring Boulevard, Sparks

In 2015, the Hot August Nights Foundation, with help from First Independent Bank, collected more than 800 coats for Northern Nevada children in need.

First Independent Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank.