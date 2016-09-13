Equiinet and AMA Sponsor POTUS 2016 Debate

Las Vegas - Equiinet, a leader in global business communications and security for over 15 years, is sponsoring the American Marketing Association Las Vegas Chapter monthly luncheon on Thursday, September 1st.

The luncheon will be held at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar from 11:30am to 1pm. The guest speaker is Cathy Tull, Sr. VP of Marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

Equiinet is proud to sponsor these monthly luncheons where the brightest Las Vegas marketing executives connect and share their marketing expertise. Tull will be speaking about the upcoming 2016 presidential debate as well as other relevant destination updates, including the Convention Center District expansion and the investments of their resort partners.

Tull’s experience at the LVCVA spans over ten years and her efforts have had a deep impact towards the LVCVA’s mission to attract visitors by promoting Las Vegas as the world’s most desirable destination for leisure and business travel.

This event is open to the public. For ticket information and to RSVP, please visit AMA Las Vegas at www.amalasvegas.com

About Equiinet

Equiinet delivers the World’s Most Secure Communication Solutions. Our unified solutions including voice, video, fax, IM, network security management and bandwidth optimization and are provided to customers in an easy-to-use solution that improves productivity and performance. Equiinet is recognized as a leader in voice and IP security design, development and operations. Equiinet is headquartered in Henderson, NV and has offices in the UK and China. For more information, visit www.Equiinet.com

About AMA Las Vegas

The American Marketing Association (AMA) Las Vegas is the professional association for individuals and organizations who are leading the practice, teaching, and development of marketing worldwide. For more information, visit www.amalasvegas.com

About LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention Center and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has a mission to attract visitors by promoting Las Vegas as the world’ most desirable destination for leisure and business travel. The LVCVA provides a vital service for the public by contributing to the growth of the economy in all of Southern Nevada. The LVCVA's marketing efforts cover all of the more than 160,000 hotel and motel rooms in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit www.lvcva..com

