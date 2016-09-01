Eleventh Annual Healthcare Heroes





The first and longest running program of its kind in Nevada, Healthcare Heroes was born in 2006 with 10 categories and a seemingly endless supply of nominees. Since the beginning, Healthcare Heroes has been a catalyst to help grow healthcare in the Silver State.

Taking the idea of contributing to healthcare a step further, the Healthcare Heroes scholarship fund was created. With scholarships set up at the University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the funds are set aside for those students seeking careers as healthcare educators.

With nearly 250 Healthcare Heroes honored and tens of thousands of dollars donated to Nevada schools, it’s safe to say that Healthcare Heroes is and continues to be a success.

Over the years, Healthcare Heroes has had several distinguished members of Nevada’s medical industry serve as judges for the event. This year’s judges have the same unenviable dilemma as judges of previous years: determining the 20 Healthcare Heroes.

Judging starts with a nomination form that is sent out at the beginning of the year. After nominations close, judges on both ends of the state are asked to consider each nominee carefully and decide who should be honored as a Healthcare Hero. It’s no easy task and nominees go through an extensive vetting process prior to selection.

The Healthcare Heroes team extends a huge “thank you!” to everyone that has helped this event succeed, especially our corporate sponsor Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, the associate sponsors, the 2016 judges and all of the Healthcare Heroes participants and event attendees.

Honorees

Administrator

Northern Nevada

Anthony Slonim, MD, DrPH

President & CEO | Renown Health

Dr. Anthony Slonim is the president and CEO of Renown Health, Northern Nevada’s largest locally governed, not-for-profit healthcare network. The organization employs more than 6,000 people across the region which includes a level-two trauma center, a rehabilitation hospital, a healthcare insurance company and a foundation that raised over $3.4 million in philanthropic support in 2015.

Since joining the organization, Dr. Slonim has developed and implemented a five-year strategic plan that is focused on the community’s overall health, aimed at improving quality care and patient satisfaction while reducing costs. He has also pushed for collaboration, executing an agreement with the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine to establish a medical training campus at Renown Health.

As the nation’s first quadruple board certified physician, Dr. Slonim is an advocate for the healthcare field and values clinical perspective when it comes to leadership in the industry. He has managed the complex network of Renown Health with professionalism and compassion. In addition, Dr. Slonim serves on the American College of Physician Executives Board, the Stevens Institute of Technology Board and is the chairman of the Certified Medical Representatives Institute Boards.

Dr. Slonim is a sought-after speaker at many national and international forums each year including a recent opening presentation at the Roche Medical Value Summit in Switzerland on the role of accountable care organizations in the United States. He is passionate about improving community health and works tirelessly to educate and motivate Northern Nevadans.

Southern Nevada

Mason Van Houweling

CEO | University Medical Center (UMC) of Southern Nevada

Bringing more that 17 years of experience with him, Mason Van Houweling has made a mark on UMC through his track record of balancing the financial performance of the hospital while providing uncompromising patient care. He has implemented programs to reduce re-admissions and streamline billing practices while improving hospital scores.

As CEO of UMC, Mason has transformed the direction and ultimate destination of this integral piece of Southern Nevada’s healthcare system. When he arrived, UMC was in the midst of closing services, faced with layoffs and in a constant struggle to sustain itself as the safety net to so many of the county’s residents. Under Mason’s leadership, the hospital is now flourishing.

UMC has demonstrated quality and performance improvement, posted financial gains, achieved greater physician alignment and loyalty, advanced in technology and enhanced employee engagement in recent years. For the first time, UMC’s operating income is positive and has been each month of this fiscal year. UMC also received the “Best Places to Work” award from Southern Nevada Human Resources Association signifying a commitment to employee morale.

Mason may be at the helm of this transformation, but he remains humble giving all the credit to his team for allowing him to create positive momentum. He is frequently seen touring through all areas of the hospital to personally talk to patients and staff, as he continues to look for ways to improve and build on UMC’s success.

Care Provider

Northern Nevada

Andrew Leglise, RN

Emergency Department Nurse | Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center

A registered nurse undergoes intensive preparation and training to earn the title, but there are those essential qualities that cannot be taught that truly make a nurse successful. Andrew Leglise’s patients and colleagues at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center would all agree he has these qualities in abundance.

Andrew is described as caring, modest and empathetic. His priority in the emergency room is the comfort and safety of his patients while giving quality treatment and his full attention. Although the emergency room can be intense and strenuous, Andrew’s patience and calm nature are a welcome relief to everybody involved. He has the ability to assess a situation quickly, efficiently triage patients so the more severe cases are tended to first and handle difficult cases himself.

Patients are often in pain, confused or scared coming into the ER, but Andrew has a naturally warm and positive demeanor that immediately diffuses even the most challenging situations. The trust put in him is not taken lightly or for granted. He is often observed personally transporting his own patients to other floors of the hospital by technicians who are usually left with that task.

He is also a valued and respected team member who is willing to jump in and assist whenever needed, even helping with smaller tasks such as stocking and working with busy hospital techs. Along with other Saint Mary’s members, he has volunteered in the community at the Reno Air Races and participates in the St. Baldrick’s Foundation head shaving every year. When Andrew is not in the ER or training new nurses, he enjoys running, being active and participating in the Reno Tahoe Odyssey.

Southern Nevada

Jay Fisher, MD

Medical Director | Pediatric Emergency Department, Children’s Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center (UMC)

Dr. Jay Fisher has been treating children in need of emergent medical care at UMC since 1992. He graduated from Brown University School of Medicine and completed his internship, residency and fellowship through Boston University at Boston City Hospital. He is a three-time recipient of the Excellence in Training Award by the University of Nevada School of Medicine Pediatric Residency class and recognized with the Bernard Feldman Distinguished Lectureship Award.

Dr. Fisher realizes that a pediatric emergency room visit can often signify chronic conditions at home and he takes the time to understand his patient’s circumstances and underlying reasons for the visit to the emergency department. He has been a champion for the underserved and less fortunate children who are often in critical situations, helping them obtain the resources they need so the ER doesn’t become their revolving door to healthcare.

Taking the time to make sure parents fully understand the status of their child’s health and the benefits and side effects of their child’s medication is a priority for Dr. Fisher. He serves as an excellent example to clinicians and staff by connecting with his patients and patient’s families. Several colleagues have expressed their respect and admiration for him and the way he conducts himself professionally.

Even after 25 years in pediatric emergency medicine, Dr. Fisher still strives to make an impact as the medical director for the Children’s Hospital pediatric emergency department. Through his compassion and commitment, countless numbers of pediatric patients and their families have received exceptional treatment and care.

Educator

Northern Nevada

Cynthia Mastick, Ph.D.

Associate Professor | University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

As an associate professor in the department of pharmacology, Dr. Cynthia Matick has made an impact on her students at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) School of Medicine.

Overseeing the cellular and molecular pharmacology and physiology curriculum, Dr. Mastick understands the importance of a strong foundation. She currently teaches the essential principles of science and medicine to first-year medical students, helping them develop clinical problem-solving skills at the very beginning of their training.

In 2015, Dr. Mastick earned the UNR School of Medicine E.W. Richardson Excellence in Teaching Award for her efforts in helping to reorganize the school’s curriculum from lecture and course-based to a fully integrated, clinical problem-solving based curriculum and serving as Block One director (foundations and principles of medical sciences). She also recieves high marks in student evaluations and has done so for the last 14 years.

Dr. Mastick has the rare ability to teach difficult subjects in an organized and logical way and is patient with her students as they learn. She is also a strong and thoughtful faculty leader overseeing 37 members from seven departments as a block director at the school.

In addition to being an award-winning educator, Dr. Mastick is a distinguished scientist who has done significant work to expand the understanding of diabetes. She has published extensively on the subject and received numerous fellowships and awards from the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation International and American Diabetes Association.

Southern Nevada

Mark Decerbo, PharmD, BCNSP, BCPS

Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice | Roseman University of Health Sciences

As associate professor at Roseman University, Dr. Mark Decerbo is a dedicated educator and advisor to his students in the College of Pharmacy. He is both a teacher and a block coordinator in the second-year infectious disease and neurology pharmacotherapeutic blocks. Dr. Decerbo lectures in the gastroenterology and endocrinology block as well. He has been a faculty member since 2001 and has played a vital role in the development of the college.

Additionally, he serves as faculty co-advisor to the student chapter of the American Pharmacists Association-Academy of Student Pharmacists (AphA-ASP) and American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) and chairs the College of Pharmacy’s Promotion and Five-Year Contract Committee. Dr. Decerbo also provides clinical pharmacy services at University Medical Center (UMC) of Southern Nevada where he rounds with internal medicine teams from the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

Dr. Decerbo is regularly invited to give international presentations and is a National Association of Boards of Pharmacy item writer for the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination. He also serves as an expert witness in criminal cases for the Clark County District Attorney’s Office as well as for private counsel in medical malpractice cases. Dr. Decerbo was Roseman University’s delegate to the 2015 United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Convention in Washington D.C.

Along with the members of the College of Pharmacy’s Student Alliance, he is committed to community service. He serves as a true role model and guide for his students, advising them as they provide free health screenings and information, particularly in underserved neighborhoods.

Community Partner

Northern Nevada

Patricia Swager, M.Ed.

Director | Nevada Geriatric Education Center, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

Patricia Swager is passionate about geriatric care and the issues facing the elder community. She has been active in the field since 1992 as the gerontology program coordinator at Community College of Southern Nevada and as an integral part of the creation of the Nevada Geriatric Education Center (NGEC) at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) School of Medicine where she serves as director today. As the senior population continues to grow in Northern Nevada, Patricia is a strong advocate for access to care and funding.

Patricia co-wrote the first U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration Grant that initially funded the NGEC at the UNR School of Medicine in 1998. Since then, she has written and served as principal investigator on each subsequent grant to fund the program. She has overseen NGEC offices across the state and pushed for activities aimed at increasing provider knowledge of geriatrics and access to care.

Over the past 24 years, Patricia has developed, educated and nurtured relationships with hundreds of healthcare partners, including those in rural and underserved areas. She has worked tirelessly to increase awareness of the needs of the elder population and has connected both public and private sectors to work together on how to better serve that group.

The elevation of geriatric services available in Nevada could not be accomplished without her dedication to the field. She has made presentations and published numerous articles and reports advocating for enhanced geriatric care. Patricia believes that community partnerships are the most effective way to implement change and continues to work towards better geriatric healthcare as the director of NGEC.

Southern Nevada

Shelley Berkley

CEO & Senior Provost | Touro University Nevada

Shelley Berkley serves as the administrative and academic head of the Nevada and Northern California campuses of Touro University. In this role, Shelley oversees two of the fastest growing medical schools in the western United States, as well as allied health science and education programs with a current total enrollment of more than 3,000 students.

Prior to joining Touro, Shelley served Nevada in the United States House of Representatives from 1998 to 2013. She was the first woman to serve the District and held the position for seven terms. During her 14 years in Congress, Shelley served on the Transportation, Small Business, Veterans Affairs and Foreign Affairs Committees, as well as the healthcare subcommittee Ways and Means.

Among Shelley’s proudest accomplishments during her time in Congress was building the new Veterans Administration medical complex to provide quality healthcare to the veterans in our community. She sponsored or co-sponsored 114 pieces of legislation related to healthcare and was a vocal supporter of providing more funding for graduate medical education and advocate of reforming our nation’s healthcare system.

As CEO of Touro University Nevada, Shelley has led efforts to bring all of the institutions involved in medical education and residency programs together to work collaboratively to meet the state’s needs for physicians and other healthcare providers. Her unique perspective from many years in public office has helped open doors for communication and collaboration between education institutions as well as local hospitals, businesses and organizations to address the healthcare needs of the state.

Humanitarian

Northern Nevada

Valerie Luevano, MSW, LSW

Director | Center for Social Justice at the Child Health Institute, Renown Health

Valerie Luevano has dedicated her career to the advancement of health and well-being for women and children, whether in her current role at the Child Health Institute or at the various community agencies where she has advocated for services, resources and support for the underserved. As an innovative leader, she has successfully made an impact by supporting community programs that help the less fortunate.

In a short span of five years, Valerie managed to add five new programs to the Northern Nevada community to ensure comprehensive services are available to pregnant and parenting teens in need of support. She is also focused on interventions that promote health equity by addressing social detriments affecting the health of children living in poverty or difficult circumstances.

Valerie’s commitment to improving the lives of women and children in the region has led to the implementation of Nevada’s only telemedicine consultation service. She has also helped provide housing and support for teens by expanding services with Cada De Vida and helped launch Kid’s First Family Services, a non-profit behavioral healthcare practice for children. She is a strong advocate for the goals and ideals of the social work profession and embodies those values in the work she does.

In 2015, Valerie became the first director of the Center for Social Justice where she is tackling the challenge of improving the lives of underserved children in the region. Her work with young people in the community is already making strides to improve the future health of the youth in Northern Nevada.

Southern Nevada

F. Gard Jameson, PhD

Co-Founder & Treasurer | Volunteers in Medicine Southern Nevada

Frank Gard Jameson received his PhD from Pacifica Graduate Institute in 2005 and has used his education, experience and philosophy to fuel his passion for community outreach and service. Along with his wife Florence who is an MD and formerly a Healthcare Hero honoree, Dr. Jameson is a well-regarded philanthropist in Southern Nevada. Together, they aspired to create a free clinic for adults who lack access to healthcare, including the working uninsured.

In January 2010, their vision became reality when they founded Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada (VMSN). As treasurer at VMSN, Gard brings with him 25 years of experience as a certified public accountant and financial planner.

VMSN clinics provide free adult and pediatric primary care, preventive, chronic and acute care, diagnostic tests and more to the Southern Nevada community. Since opening its doors, VMSN now has 300 medical professional volunteers and 177 non-medical volunteers. The organization has been a vital part of the community since it’s inception and helps the underserved population in Southern Nevada.

Gard also serves as chair of the Children’s Advocacy Alliance and teaches Chinese and Indian philosophy in the Philosophy Department at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

In addition to serving the community through his involvement with these organizations, Gard is an accomplished author having written and published multiple books including Footprints on the Sands of Time, a story about his mentor Dr. Raymond M. Alf.

Volunteer

Northern Nevada

Andrew Pasternak, MD

Head Physician & Owner | Silver Sage Center for Family Medicine

Dr. Andrew Pasternak started Silver Sage Center for Family Medicine in 2005 as a place to care for patients, but also to improve community health and advance the science of medicine. He wanted to address conditions within the community that help contribute to poor health, rather than just treating symptoms. As part of this commitment, Dr. Pasternak strives to better the overall health and well being of the Northern Nevada region.

Through Silver Sage, Dr. Pasternak supports many local teams, non-profit events and organizations. As the medical director for the Tahoe Rim Trail Endurance Races, he coordinates care for about 600 runners every year. Dr. Pasternak also supports Bike Like a Girl, Girls on the Run, Reno Tahoe Odyssey, Reno 10-Miler, Journal Jog, Reno Wheelmen, Project Hero, Ride2Recovery, the Reno 5000 race series, Sugar Bowl Academy and the Far West Nordic Junior program.

Dr. Pastnerak actively contributes through volunteering and donations. He’s spent countless hours public speaking at sporting events and conferences. Silver Sage has also donated more than $100,000 to area environmental groups such as Headwater Science Institute, Truckee River Watershed Council and League to Save Lake Tahoe, since 2007.

Through his generosity and involvement, Dr. Pasternak continues to advocate for a healthy and active Northern Nevada community. In addition to his work through Silver Sage, and his many volunteer efforts, he is also clinical assistant professor at UNR School of Medicine and research director for the sports medicine fellowship.

Southern Nevada

Timothy Sauter, MD, OBGYN

Owner & Physician Provider | Legacy Women’s Health

Dr. Timothy Sauter grew up in Las Vegas, attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for his undergraduate degree and the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine for medical school. Even after completing his internship and residency in California at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, he knew he wanted to return to Las Vegas to start his own OBGYN practice and has been serving the Southern Nevada community for more than 15 years.

Volunteer work is an important part of Dr. Sauter’s life and he is involved in several organizations, both locally and internationally, to serve those in need. He is an active board member of Calvary Chapel Green Valley and has done multiple medical outreach mission trips to Uganda, Belize, Mexico, Haiti and Cambodia through the church.

Dr. Sauter also gives his time to the local community as the medical director at Women’s Resource Medical Center, a non-profit, faith-based and privately funded pro-life organization serving the needs of pregnant women and their families since 1985. In this position, he oversees policy and procedures for first trimester ultrasound screenings, quality improvement and ultrasound review.

As a board-certified physician, Dr. Sauter shares his skills and expertise in women’s health, obstetrics and high-risk pregnancies with those in difficult situations. He generously volunteers his time to provide medical care and advice to those who are most in need of help. He continues to serve the Southern Nevada community at his private practice, Legacy Women’s Health and as chairman of the Credentials Committee at Dignity Health, Siena.

Innovator

Northern Nevada

Iain Buxton, PharmD

Chair | Department of Pharmacology, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

Early in his career, Dr. Iain Buxton had the privilege of working with several renowned researchers including Nobel laureate Dr. Robert Holley, Dr. Gordon Sato and Gennard Matrone. As a graduate student, Dr. Buxton assisted in the first report of the purification of the cholinesterase enzyme critical to the regulation of the nervous system. This research led to his interest in pharmacology, the study of the actions of drugs and chemicals on the human body.

In 1985, Dr. Buxton joined the department of pharmacology at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) as an assistant professor. He was successful in his new role and rose quickly to become a tenured associate professor in 1989 and full professor in 1995. Dr. Buxton was named UNR Outstanding Researcher of the Year in 2008 and in 2011 was named Regents Professor.

Dr. Buxton is an innovative leader in the discovery of scientific causes of pre-term birth and breast cancer in women. He is internationally recognized for his research and has changed the way scientists approach pre-term labor and the regulation of uterine function in pregnancy. In his efforts regarding breast cancer, Dr. Buxton and his team have truly progressed the understanding of how cancer cells from the breast move to other parts of the body.

Having published numerous research articles and text book chapters, Dr. Buxton is funded to conduct cutting edge research in breast cancer. He continues challenging the way breast cancer is thought to spread and is pursuing pre-clinical studies aimed at preventing breast cancer metastasis. Dr. Buxton is also addressing the problems of pre-term labor and potential treatments.

Southern Nevada

Jessica Doolen, PhD, RN

Assistant Professor & Education Director | University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Nursing & Clinical Simulation Center of Las Vegas

Dr. Jessica Doolen teaches in the undergraduate and graduate programs at University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Nursing. She has been a full-time faculty member since May 2005 and is a certified nurse educator and alumni of the school’s Master of Science in nursing.

Dr. Doolen stands out in the nursing profession because she is an innovative educator at the forefront of teaching technology through simulation education. During the past year, she has helped train more than 600 nursing students, preparing them to respond to a multitude of healthcare scenarios. During simulation training, students are able to learn from their mistakes in a controlled environment to better prepare them to interact and engage with their future patients.

Along with her team, Dr. Doolen refines and creates new scenarios for students and prepares interactions involving local actors who portray patients with various ailments to test student’s assessments and communication skills. Recent graduates have stated that the simulations better prepared them for their roles in hospitals or medical offices and reduced their anxiety levels when performing complex procedures.

Dr. Doolen’s work with clinical simulation continues to enhance the delivery of care by nurses throughout the state of Nevada. Simulation education is an innovative and interactive method of training that has proven successful as it builds teamwork, critical thinking and a mastery of nursing concepts. In her role as education director, Jessica contributes to these positive outcomes through her exceptional leadership and dedication.

Non-Profit

Northern Nevada

Regina Washington, BSHS, MSP

Community Programs Coordinator | Cribs for Kids at the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA)

Regina Washington was a clear choice as REMSA’s community program coordinator for their Cribs for Kids program. She has over 10 years of experience in community health and the human services industry. Her passion for integrated health in Northern Nevada has led her to advocate for the youngest and most vulnerable members of the community.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and sleep-related injuries are the leading cause of death for infants 28 to 365 days old. Regina has dedicated her career to bring awareness on the topic of safe infant sleep practices and lower the rate of accidental infant death. Cribs for Kids, a program initiated to address this issue, currently has over 38 community service partner agencies including Women, Infants & Children (WIC), Early Head Start, Family Resources Centers and other community-based organizations.

Through Regina’s efforts, Cribs for Kids has helped more than 2,000 low-income families receive knowledge about the dangers of SIDS and a safe sleep survival kit, which includes a crib, fitted sheets, sleep sack and pacifier. Funded by Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Regina continues her outreach and proactive education in hopes of avoiding these preventable injuries and death in infants.

Regina’s compassion reaches far beyond the work she does at Cribs for Kids. Currently, she is co-chair of the Northern Nevada Maternal Child Health Coalition and a member of the Washoe County Fetal Infant Mortality review team, Immunize Nevada Coalition and Community Health Improvement Plan. Because of her hard work, thousands of families and hundreds of healthcare professionals have been educated on safe infant sleep practices.

Southern Nevada

Andrew Evanski, MPH

Education Prevention Supervisor & Lab Director | Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN)

Andrew Evanski received his Bachelor’s of Science degree in health ecology from the University of Nevada, Reno. Soon after, he began working as a community-based instructor with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension where he taught senior health education classes at local senior and assisted living facilities.

In 2010, Andrew started his career with Aid for AIDS Nevada (AFAN) as the education prevention supervisor while simultaneously working towards a Masters degree in public health at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Continuing in his role as the education prevention supervisor, Andrew has shown initiative in bringing awareness of the chronic illness of HIV to the Southern Nevada community.

Most recently, Andrew spearheaded the completion of AFAN’s first ever testing facility where he serves as lab director. He continues to work tirelessly to spread the news about the availability of free HIV testing because he knows how important early testing is to combatting the disease. The speed with which one gets into treatment and stays in treatment after receiving a positive HIV result is paramount to survival.

Andrew has been at the forefront of creating this essential tool for public health in Southern Nevada. HIV testing provided by AFAN is available to anyone who needs it as soon as they need it. Because of his dedication to the cause, Las Vegas now has a safe place for citizens to go to educate themselves, get tested and help prevent future epidemics, all at no cost.

Physician

Northern Nevada

Sven Inda, MD

Chair of Emergency Medicine | Northern Nevada Medical Center

Dr. Sven Inda is the chair of emergency medicine at the Northern Nevada Medical Center (NNMC) and has been medical director for the emergency room since January 2015. He graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine in 2003 and is board certified in emergency medicine. He serves as the liaison between the quality department and the medical staff, initiating joint meetings between emergency room (ER) physicians and administrators to improve communication and coordination.

Dr. Inda has been instrumental in the adoption of a culture change in the NNMC ER, helping expedite treatment and enhance the quality of care delivered to patients. He has implemented early management of severe sepsis protocols at NNMC, and the hospital has improved steadily in this important core quality measure.

Through his leadership, Dr. Inda can take credit for achieving excellent scores in NNMC’s Primary Stroke Center, Accredited Chest Pain Center and sepsis. He helped develop a new STEMI (non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction) activation process to ensure that patients are out of the emergency department and in the catheterization (cath) lab in less than 30 minutes.

Dr. Inda is the physician champion on NNMC’s journey to become a High Reliability Organization (HRO). These organizations have systems that make them exceptionally consistent in accomplishing their goals and avoiding potentially catastrophic errors that often happen in high-risk and complex environments. He is also actively involved in many committees such as pharmacy and therapeutics, chest pain, code blue, stroke and medical executive.

Southern Nevada

Robert Wiencek, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgeon & Clinical Professor | St. Rose, Stanford Clinics

Dr. Robert Wiencek has been practicing cardiovascular surgery in Southern Nevada since 1991 and was recently recognized by his physician peers as the best local cardiothoracic surgeon in the Las Vegas Valley. Dr. Wiencek’s list of awards and accomplishments is impressive and includes the Heart of Gold Award from the American Heart Association and Outstanding Clinical Instructor from University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

Since 2013, Dr. Weincek has been a clinical professor at Stanford School of Medicine in addition to his work as a surgeon with St. Rose. He has a special interest in minimally invasive and robotically assisted cardiovascular surgeries that help patients recover more quickly and have a lower likelihood of serious complications.

In addition to his surgical work, Dr. Wiencek has published several research articles in multiple medical journals and magazines such as Comparative Medicine, Pediatric Cardiology and the American Journal of Surgery. He is trusted and respected by both his patients and peers as the epitomy of what a physician should be: highly skilled, compassionate, motivated and eager to improve the health of his patients.

Beyond being an award-winning surgeon and published doctor, Dr. Wiencek is an extremely hard worker, putting in long hours to help as many patients as he can. Due to Nevada’s shortage of practicing cardiothoracic surgeons in the region, Dr. Wiencek will work 10 to 12 hours each day to keep up with the demand. He is affectionately described as patient, caring and humble by those who have the pleasure to work with him.

Lifetime Achievement

Southern Nevada

Colin Fuller, MD, FACC, FACP, FSCAI

Cardiologist | Northern Nevada Medical Group

Dr. Colin Fuller is a cardiologist with the Northern Nevada Medical Group and is board-certified in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He specializes in sports and clinical cardiology and is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, the American College of Physicians and the Society of Cardiac Angiography and Intervention.

During his 35-year career, Dr. Fuller has become a leading national researcher in sudden death among high school and college athletes. He has published research findings in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise and in the Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine. His advancements in the field of sports cardiology includes establishing heart baselines for athletes and continuous monitoring through work with University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) athletics and local high schools.

Dr. Fuller is also a clinical assistant professor of medicine at UNR School of Medicine. He has practiced cardiology in the Reno area since 1980 and was a pioneer among Nevada cardiologists in creating satellite clinics in rural Nevada to improve care and meet the needs of these small communities, which were often without a cardiologist.

Originally from New England, Dr. Fuller moved to Northern Nevada to enjoy the outdoors. He enjoys mountain climbing (he has climbed the highest peak on all seven continents), sailing on Lake Tahoe and marathon running. Dr. Fuller recently fulfilled his dream of qualifying for and competing in the Boston Marathon. He and his wife Robin are proud parents of three children and have four grandchildren.

Southern Nevada

Edwin Kingsley, MD

Medical Oncologist-Hematologist | Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada

Dr. Edwin Kingsley is one of the founding members of Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada (CCCN) where he has helped patients with cancer and serious blood disorders for more than 27 years. Currently, he sits on CCCN’s board of directors and heads it medical oncology division. He has also served as president for the Nevada State Medical Association and the Clark County Medical Society (CCMS).

Additionally, Dr. Kingsley is an adjunct clinical professor and has been teaching medical students and residents for over 17 years. He is an active board member at Sunrise Hospital and Nathan Adelson Hospice, where he facilitated participation in the Medicare Care Choices Model meant to improve the quality of care for patients with terminal diagnoses. Dr. Kingsley is always looking for opportunities to share his professional experiences to improve healthcare in Southern Nevada.

Beyond his official titles, Dr. Kingsley’s efforts extend well beyond the exam room. He is an active volunteer in the community and strong advocate for medical education in the state. In 2011, he was the recipient of the Harold Lee Feikes Physician of the Year award, which is the highest accolade that his peers at CCMS can bestow and honors those who have performed outstanding community service beyond the call of duty.

A 30-year veteran of medical oncology and hematology, Dr. Kingsley treats patients at CCCN, teaches medicine to aspiring healthcare professionals, tackles public policy, researches new treatments and potential cures through clinical research, dedicates time to his church and helps comfort patients during their final days. The accomplishments stretching over Dr. Kinglsey’s career are both impressive and inspiring.

