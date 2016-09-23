Nevada Business Magazine

Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates National Coffee Day with Offer and New Store Opening

National Coffee Day is September 29, and Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating throughout the country with a special coffee offer for its loyal guests.National Coffee Day is September 29, and Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating the holiday in Las Vegas and throughout the country with a special coffee offer for its loyal guests, honoring the brand’s 66-year history. On National Coffee Day, Dunkin’ Donuts will offer guests a medium cup of its signature hot coffee for the special price of 66 cents.

In addition, Dunkin’ Donuts will hold the grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting of its new restaurant at 4503 Paradise Road with local dignitaries and mascots at 8a.m. on National Coffee Day. The first 100 guests at the new Paradise Road location will receive a free hot or medium-sized coffee.

