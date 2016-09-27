Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Divorce Myths Seminar

Divorce Myths Seminar

By Leave a Comment

LinkedIn0
Google+0

This free 2 hour seminar has been approved for 2 CE hours by the State of Nevada Board of Examiners for Marriage and Family TherapistsRight Lawyers, will be hosting a Fall seminar; “Discussion on Nevada Divorce Myths”. This free 2 hour seminar has been approved for 2 CE hours by the State of Nevada Board of Examiners for Marriage and Family Therapists.

Discussion on Nevada Divorce Myths, (Fall 2016)
2 CE Hours, No Cost
October 13, 2016, 8:30 a.m., at Main Street Station Casino
Breakfast Will Be Served
Limited Seating, RSVP to info@rightlawyers.com
Website; http://rightlawyers.com/rightlaw-press-clip/nevadadivorcemyths/

The course objective is to discuss dozens of questions divorce attorneys are asked every day from clients going through a divorce or custody matter. More than half of the questions are based on some myth they heard from a family member, or rumor from a co-worker. In this two hour seminar experienced divorce attorneys Stacy Rocheleau, and Carlia Waite will discuss the most common myths and how the law is truly applied in Nevada.

Recent Issues

September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
December 2015
November 2015
October 2015