Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Dickson Commercial Group Sells Meadowood Retail Building

Dickson Commercial Group Sells Meadowood Retail Building

By Leave a Comment

LinkedIn0
Google+0
Dickson Commercial group recently represented Nevada investor in the acquisition of a 9,047 square foot retail property at 6395 South McCarran Boulevard.
Dickson Commercial Group Sells Meadowood Retail Building

Sheila Colfer, CCIM and Fred Miller, SIOR of Dickson Commercial group recently represented Nevada investor, TS Properties, LLC in the acquisition of a 9,047 square foot retail property at 6395 South McCarran Boulevard. The building was purchased for $6,125,000 and featured a tenant mix that included Chipotle, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, and Pacific Dental Services, DBA Reno Smiles Dentistry, and Orthodontics and The Joint Chiropractic.

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is a locally owned and operated, full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Downtown Reno and serving all of Northern Nevada.

Recent Issues

September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
December 2015
November 2015
October 2015