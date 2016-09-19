Dickson Commercial Group Sells Meadowood Retail Building

Sheila Colfer, CCIM and Fred Miller, SIOR of Dickson Commercial group recently represented Nevada investor, TS Properties, LLC in the acquisition of a 9,047 square foot retail property at 6395 South McCarran Boulevard. The building was purchased for $6,125,000 and featured a tenant mix that included Chipotle, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, and Pacific Dental Services, DBA Reno Smiles Dentistry, and Orthodontics and The Joint Chiropractic.

