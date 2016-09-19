Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Dickson Commercial Group is Pleased to Announce Two Recent Office Transactions in the Downtown Submarket

Dickson Commercial Group is Pleased to Announce Two Recent Office Transactions in the Downtown Submarket

By Leave a Comment

LinkedIn0
Google+0
Tom Fennell and Lindy Deller represented the seller in the sale of the two building portfolio located in Downtown Reno.
Dickson Commercial Group Announces Two Recent Office Transactions in the Downtown Submarket

Tom Fennell and Lindy Deller represented the seller, Neumann Family Trust, in the sale of the two building portfolio located on the corner of Ridge Street and Hill Street in Downtown Reno. The Ridge Street portfolio was sold for $1,135,000 ($178 per square foot) and totaled 6,372 square feet. The buildings were purchased by an owner-user represented by Travis Hansen of Stark and Associates. The second sale was a freestanding office building at 95 La Rue Avenue. Tom Fennell of DCG represented the seller and Lindy Deller of DCG represented the investor who purchased the building, Gerken Point Loma, LLC. These transactions are a mark of continued demand for businesses looking to either buy or lease office space in Downtown. The prominent downtown office buildings in the submarket are all boasting the lowest vacancy in years, and investors and owner-users are continuing to acquire buildings and land in the market.

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is a locally owned and operated, full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Downtown Reno and serving all of Northern Nevada.

Recent Issues

September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
December 2015
November 2015
October 2015