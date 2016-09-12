Newport Beach, Calif. – Dermody Properties, a national industrial real estate owner-operator headquartered in Reno, Nev., has hired Nancy Shultz as Senior Vice President in its newly established Southern California Office, located at 4695 MacArthur Court in Newport Beach, Calif.

Shultz is responsible for growing and managing Dermody Properties’ portfolio of industrial property in southern California. Her efforts will include sourcing acquisitions with a value-add profile and the development of high-quality distribution product.

“We are pleased to welcome Nancy to the team,” said Patrick Gallagher, Partner, Dermody Properties Southwest Region. “We are proud of our history of developing, owning and operating industrial property across the nation. We intend to capitalize on Nancy’s market knowledge and relationships to build a larger presence in this strategically important market for the benefit of our investors.”

Shultz has been active in the southern California industrial real estate market for over a decade, serving as Vice President at both Prologis and AMB Property where she closed more than $1 billion worth of transactions. She is active in NAIOP and received her MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Business

“I am excited to join such a well-respected firm known for its industrial product expertise,” said Shultz. “I look forward to expanding Dermody Properties’ footprint in southern California by working with the local community to find attractive investment opportunities.”

Companies interested in learning more about Dermody Properties' development and investment activity in southern California can contact Nancy Shultz at 949-798-5716 or nshultz@dermody.com.

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately owned industrial real estate investment, development and management firm, founded in 1960. The firm specializes in acquisitions and development of industrial real estate in strategic locations for Internet fulfillment centers, third party logistics, food packaging and distribution. To learn more about Dermody Properties, visit Dermody.com.