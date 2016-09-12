CSN Welcomes Stranded ITT Tech Students

The community college has assigned specialists to help students get back on track

LAS VEGAS – CSN is ready to welcome students from the closed ITT Technical Institute, offering customized plans and a host of support services for students as they try to get back on track.

CSN, the state’s largest accredited higher education institution, has assigned a concierge on each of its three campuses to help students effectively transfer and complete their degree programs.

Because ITT Tech was not a regionally accredited institution, many credits cannot transfer to regionally accredited institutions, such as CSN. But some credits may transfer through the CSN Non-Traditional Education review process, and CSN is ready to evaluate transcripts one-on-one to help students reach their higher education goals.

While the traditional, 16-week semester has started, students can still register for short-term classes during this fall term.

Interested students are advised to call 702-651-5555 to speak to a CSN representative who will connect them to a dedicated specialist on the campus of their choice in Henderson, Las Vegas or North Las Vegas. For more information, visit https://www.csn.edu/itt