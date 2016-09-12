CSN to Open On-Campus Multicultural Center

The goal is to help students become more engaged, increasing their chances for success

LAS VEGAS – CSN is celebrating the grand opening of its new Multicultural Center on the North Las Vegas campus and the public is invited to attend and explore the center.

The center will provide much-needed space to help students become more engaged with CSN, which evidence shows makes them more likely to finish college. Its staff will work closely with other centers on CSN’s campuses, including those for veterans and international students, as well as tutoring and advising centers.

“We see this new center as a front door to CSN,” said President Michael Richards.

In addition to being a gathering place for students, the center will act as meeting space for various community groups, as well as training space for programs designed to increase cultural awareness of CSN’s faculty and staff.

“Expanding our capacity to offer programs, training and education to our diverse array of students and faculty is incredibly important,” said Maria Marinch, executive director of Community Relations, Diversity and Multicultural Affairs.

What:

CSN Multicultural Center

When:

10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14

Where:

CSN North Las Vegas Campus Room N-204