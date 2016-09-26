CSN to Host New Student Information Sessions

Potential students are invited to attend one of the monthly gatherings

LAS VEGAS – The College of Southern Nevada invites prospective students and those just beginning the college search process to attend one of our new student information sessions.

These sessions will occur monthly this semester and will offer information on topics that are vital for new students, including financial aid, the programs, degrees and certificates available at CSN, how to start at CSN, and more.

Students will have a chance to explore the campus and meet the staff that will help them navigate the enrollment process. For more information, visit www.csn.edu/informationalsessions.

What:

CSN information sessions for prospective students

When & Where:

3-5 p.m. Oct. 4 on the Charleston Campus, K-101

3-5 p.m. Nov. 4 on the Charleston Campus, K-101, includes tour

3-5 p.m. Dec. 6 on the North Las Vegas Campus, A-1772