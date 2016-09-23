CSN and CCSD Start New Dual Credit Pilot Program at Mojave High School

60 North Las Vegas high school students enrolled in pilot program

LAS VEGAS – The College of Southern Nevada (CSN) and Clark County School District (CCSD) are pleased to announce a new dual enrollment pilot program at Mojave High School, allowing high school students to enroll in college courses taught by CSN faculty at their campus.

Approximately 60 students have signed up for the program and will begin taking College Success this fall, and then take another college class in the spring, such as English 101, each worth three credits. Participating students received customized enrollment and orientations from the college.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with CSN to offer our students courses that will allow them to get college credits,” said CCSD Chief Student Achievement Officer Dr. Mike Barton. “This unique partnership will give students the advantage of completing some college level courses while in high school and before graduation.”

CCSD has funded the cost for the tuition of the college courses. CSN and other local organizations are also contributing to this program. The program will help strengthen the pipeline of first-generation college students and will help them have a college rich experience before they graduate from CCSD.

"In our quest to create a college-bound culture for Mojave students, we understand the first step is to help students understand that college is within their reach,” said Mojave High School Principal Antonio Rael. “What better way to accomplish this goal than to have students walk across the high school graduation stage with 6-12 college credits already earned.”

“This gives high school seniors the confidence they need to transition to college,” said Patty Charlton, CSN’s senior vice president of strategic initiatives and administrative services. “There is plenty of evidence that shows these programs can increase academic success, reduce achievement gaps and help students obtain a college diploma more quickly.”

CSN and CCSD collaborate on a variety of dual credit programs, allowing high school students to obtain high school and college credit, including the successful CSN High School, located on CSN’s three main campuses, Jumpstart and Career & Technical Education College Credit Program.