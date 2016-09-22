LAS VEGAS – Colliers International – Las Vegas and its charitable foundation, Links for Life, teamed up to raise more than $7,500 for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada through the charity’s 26th Annual Superhero 5K with Chet Buchanan. The annual run, held on September 10 at Exploration Peak Park in Mountain’s Edge, raised awareness and funds to fight children’s cancer in the Las Vegas community. September marks Childhood Cancer awareness month.

Colliers brokers and staff collected donations from family and friends, while its charitable arm, Links for Life, matched the amount, resulting in a total generous contribution of $7,650.72.

Colliers International’s brokers and employees take pride in their philanthropic initiatives and leadership in the community. Robert Torres, associate vice president for Colliers’ land division, is president of the board of trustees for Candlelighters this year. Additionally, Steven Haynes, associate in the land division, Vince Schettler, senior vice president in the land division and Scott Gragson, executive vice president in the land division, all proudly serve as trustees on the Candlelighters board.

Colliers and Links for Life have committed to be a $20,000 “Love” sponsor to Candlelighters, and this 5K is one of many sponsored events that they will participate in throughout this year.

“It is a sad statistic that the Las Vegas community has already lost 13 children to cancer in 2016 alone. We felt that there was and is more to be done to help these children and their families as they battle a fight that most of us will never understand.” said Courtney Goffstein, marketing manager for Colliers International Las Vegas. “Our Colliers team was proud to participate in the Superhero run and be a continued supporter for Candlelighters.”

In total, the Candlelighter’s Superhero 5K race raised more than $200,000.

