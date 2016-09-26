Center for Hope of the Sierras Announces New Hires

RENO – Center for Hope of the Sierras hires Amy Gerberry, MA, CEDS and Michael Smith as the new Chief Executive Officer and Clinical Outreach Coordinator, respectively, bringing over 30 years of experience promoting healthy lifestyles and counseling families for eating disorders.

Gerberry was born and raised in Southern California but lived most of her adult life in Phoenix, Arizona. Amy has been in the counseling field for 25 years specializing in eating disorders, having held licenses in several different states. She has a tremendous passion for patients, families, and recovery. The last 13 years, she has been stepping back from being a therapist and has been growing and developing in the leadership, program development, and business side of eating disorder treatment.

“I am very excited to join the team and put my years of experience to use helping others,” said Amy Gerberry. “Having previous one-on-one experience with patients helps me lead the team while understanding their needs as well.”

Smith has served as a behavioral health professional for 7 years. He has an extensive background as a performance improvement, risk management specialist and as a DBT coach where his emphasis was helping troubled youth with psychiatric difficulties, reinforcing healthy lifestyles and promoting consistency.

“I love to that I can use my people skills to help others take the first step toward treatment,” said Michael Smith. “Not only that, but collaborating with clinical professionals, therapists, psychologists, endocrinologist and many others is very gratifying work as well.”

The team at Center for Hope welcomes Gerberry’s and Smith’s personable optimism and charm.

For more information, please visit Centerforhopeofthesierras.crchealth.com or call 775-685-6942.

About Center for Hope of the Sierras

Nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Center for Hope of the Sierras provides an intimate setting ideal for healing and recovery for individuals suffering from anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, and related disorders. Center for Hope offers residential (RTC), partial hospitalization (PHP), and intensive outpatient (IOP) treatment to women and adolescents, ages 16 and up (ages 14 and up for PHP/IOP program). Center for Hope also offers partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient treatment to men, ages 14 and up. Center for Hope is proud to offer one of the country's only specialized tracks for diabulimia, or the complex treatment of co-occurring diabetes and eating disorders. For more information, visit: www.CenterForHopeoftheSierras.com