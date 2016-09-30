LAS VEGAS – The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) named local commercial real estate executive Bobbi Miracle, CCIM and SIOR, as its CALV Member of the Year for 2016.

Miracle received the award during the 11th annual CALV Symposium for commercial real estate professionals held Sept. 28 at the Gold Coast hotel-casino.

“Bobbi has shown outstanding leadership, dedication and service to CALV,” said 2016 CALV President Soozi Jones Walker, CCIM and SIOR, who added that the award was especially gratifying to her since Miracle is both her daughter and business partner.

Miracle, a Las Vegas native, is the senior vice president of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services in Las Vegas, specializing in the leasing and sale of office, medical, retail and industrial properties. She previously served as president-elect and as a director of CALV’s board.

Her professional affiliations and designations include being a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and a member of the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS (SIOR). She is a past president of the local CCIM chapter. The University of Nevada, Reno graduate also holds the CIPS (Certified International Property Specialist) designation. She is an active member of the Southern Nevada chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and is a graduate of NAIOP’s Developing Leaders Institute.

In the past few years, she served as one of 21 community leaders appointed to the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s (SNWA) Integrated Resource Planning Advisory Committee created to guide future water resource planning for Southern Nevada.

About the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is the commercial real estate division of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GLVAR). It organizes and empowers the industry in Southern Nevada through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to REALTORS® and non-REALTORS® alike. For more information, visit www.calv.org.