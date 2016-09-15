(Reno, Nev.) – The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has elected Michael J. Brown, Barrick Gold USA president, to the Board of Directors.

“Mr. Brown brings a wealth of business experience to the NCJFCJ,” said Judge Katherine Tennyson, NCJFCJ president. "We look forward to leveraging his expertise and proven track record in business with his commitment to civic activism, to further enhance the national impact of the NCJFCJ's diverse initiatives. Mr. Brown personally understands the benefits of a healthy family court and knows that a healthy family court starts with the judge."

Brown joined Barrick Gold Corporation in 1994. In 2016, he was named president, Barrick Gold USA, and is the company’s senior executive in the U.S. Barrick is the world’s largest gold mining company with operations in 12 nations. In Nevada, Barrick has 4,000 employees at mines in Elko, Eureka, Lander, and Humboldt counties. The company has a power generation plant and solar facility in Storey County and opened a Global Business Office and Technology Hub in Southern Nevada in 2015.

“To be selected to the NCJFCJ Board of Directors is an honor,” said Mr. Brown. “I am impressed with the NCJFCJ’s depth and breadth of work assisting children and families within our nation’s courts. I am excited about the focus and direction of the NCJFCJ, and am hoping to make a measurable impact in helping the NCJFCJ achieve its goals.”

Prior to joining Barrick, Brown was vice president of the Gold Institute. Brown served eight years in the Reagan Administration at the U.S. Treasury/U.S. Mint and three years on the staff of the Ohio House of Representatives.

Brown has a Bachelor of Science in business from the Ohio State University and a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University.

In Nevada, Brown is a board member of the Three Square Food Bank, Clark County Public Education Foundation, Nevada Mining Association, Opportunity Village and Nevada Ballet Theatre. He is the founder of the Nevada Corporate Giving Council, an organization dedicated to improving the practice of corporate philanthropy in Nevada. In the area of water policy, he is involved with the Water Project at Brookings Mountain West and with One Drop, the international water conservation organization. In 2015, he received the Civitas Laurel award from the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow.

In Washington DC, Brown is on the board of the National Mining Association and has a long history of civic activism and is a past president of the Del-Ray Citizens Association. He has served in various leadership capacities with the Capital Rowing Club and is a noted booster of the U.S. Olympic Women’s Rowing Team and is a Steward of the San Diego Crew Classic.

About the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ):

Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nev.-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization and focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation’s juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family justice, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide.