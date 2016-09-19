LAS VEGAS - Bank of Nevada announced the promotion of executive vice president Sarah Guindy to corporate banking manager, and announced the hiring of Josh Osborn as vice president loan officer and Mega Rose Cruz as commercial loan officer.

As corporate banking manager, Sarah Guindy will be based out of the Sahara headquarters focusing on the needs of existing and new corporate clients. She will continue to oversee Bank of Nevada’s successful Juris Program, providing customized banking and financial services to law firms and attorneys. Previously, Guindy was regional manager operating out of the Durango Branch. Ms. Guindy has been with Bank of Nevada for 12 years.

“Sarah has been an outstanding advocate for our clients,” said John Guedry, CEO of Bank of Nevada. “Her ability to anticipate client needs as well as educate them on the many changes within the financial industry is exemplary.”

Josh Osborn has joined Bank of Nevada as vice president and loan officer and will assist clients out of the Sahara Branch. Osborn has 12 years of banking experience with a special emphasis on community banking. He is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, receiving a bachelor’s degree in finance and is also an active member of the Risk Management Association, Latin Chamber of Commerce and Toastmasters.

Mega Rose Cruz joined Bank of Nevada as a commercial loan officer at the Durango Branch. Cruz has spent the past decade assisting clients throughout Southern Nevada, utilizing her passion for the banking industry to help clients meet their financial goals. She holds a master’s degree in accounting and a bachelor of science degree in business accounting and finance from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She attended UNLV’s Honors College and graduated summa cum laude.

Bank of Nevada is a division of Western Alliance Bank.

