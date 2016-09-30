LAS VEGAS – Alex De Castroverde, managing partner of the De Castroverde Law Group, one of Las Vegas’ most well-respected law firms specializing in criminal, personal injury, family and immigration law, recently completed an intensive six-week course from the Stanford Latino Entrepreneur Leaders Program (SLELP2). De Castroverde was hand-selected by the Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) as one of the nation’s Latino entrepreneurs for this program.

With a focus of helping Latino business owners grow their businesses, SLELP2 provides leaders with the knowledge, skills, mentors and enhanced access to capital necessary to strengthen their business, create jobs and build a robust economy.

The course was developed by Stanford professors Huggy Rao and Bob Sutton, internationally recognized experts in scaling businesses.

“What I learned and experienced from this program was invaluable,” said De Castroverde. “While our business has been successful and growing over the last 11 years, this has given me the tools to take it to the next level. I feel fortunate that I was chosen to be part of the program.”

The De Castroverde Law firm employees 10 attorneys and 32 support staff. It recently opened a second Las Vegas location in Tivoli Village.

About De Castroverde Law Group

Brothers Alex and Orlando De Castroverde founded the law firm in 2005, building on the practice established by their father, Waldo De Castroverde. De Castroverde Law Group practices in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, family law and immigration law. With more than five decades of combined legal experience, De Castroverde Law Group provides aggressive, dependable legal representation. A majority of the firm’s attorneys are fluent in Spanish. For more information on De Castroverde Law Group, call (702) 222-9999 or visit www.decastroverde.com.