ASCAYA Will be Hosting an Architect & Builder Workshop September 24

HENDERSON - ASCAYA’s popular Builder & Architect Workshop is scheduled for September 24, 2016 at the community’s sales pavilion. ASCAYA’s Builder & Architect workshop will educate those interested in learning more about the custom home building process. It is free and open to the public.

“ASCAYA’s Architect & Builder Workshops are a great way to learn more about the custom homebuilding process and whether it is a good fit for you,” said Darin Marques, sales manager at ASCAYA. “You’ll learn about timelines to build, construction loans, estimated costs to build and the design process.”

ASCAYA Architect & Builder Workshop

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2016

Time: 11:00am – 12:00 p.m.

Location: ASCAYA - 1 Ascaya Boulevard (808 Roma Hills Avenue), Henderson NV

RSVP: Via email at RSVP@ascaya.com.

ASCAYA’s September 24 Architect & Builder Workshop will feature discussions from Michael Gardner of studio g ARCHITECTURE. Dane Isenmann from Dane Isenmann Builders will discuss the building process and Nevada State Bank will discuss budgets and financing.

About ASCAYA

Nestled into the desert landscape, ASCAYA is a collection of 313 estate plots that will boast Southern Nevada’s most coveted and opulent housing development. ASCAYA is located nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley and features breathtaking views of the city and surrounding mountains. For more information, visit www.ascaya.com.

