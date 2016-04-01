Movers & Shakers: Michael Silberling

Chief Executive Officer

Affinity Gaming (5 years in NV)

Type of Business: Gaming | Hails from: Palo Alto, California | 2 years with company in Nevada | Based in: Las Vegas

How did you first get into your profession?

My first elective course in college was probability and gambling which led to an interest in the gaming business. In 1993, straight out of business school, I started at The Promus Companies (later Harrah’s and now Caesars) in their management training program entitled the President’s Associate Program. The rest is history.

What is your pet peeve?

At work, a lack of follow through and repetitive communication. If you told me once I get it. Telling me the same thing in five different ways won’t change my opinion. Bring me new and original thought if you want a different decision. Personally, I have no time for intolerant, bigoted and close-minded people.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be?

A running back for the Dallas Cowboys, just didn’t get as big or as fast as I had planned.

What business advice would you give someone just starting in your industry?

Follow your passion, not the herd. Finding an area of personal interest to pursue professionally gives a higher likelihood of job satisfaction and success.

If you could be any fictional character, who would you be?

James Bond. How cool is he?

What is your favorite thing about living in Nevada?

Year round outdoor recreation options.

What is your motto?

Don’t let perfect get in the way of better.

What is the best moment of your career?

It is always a fulfilling moment to promote someone deserving and give them an opportunity to do more.

What is a little known fact about you?

I have been to 50 countries and played in two national rugby championships games, sadly losing both times. It’s probably a little known fact that they even have a rugby championship game.

What do you want your legacy to be?

To be a good dad to my kids and be a loyal trustworthy friend to my inner circle of mates.