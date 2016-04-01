Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Departments / Face to Face / Movers & Shakers: Michael Silberling

Movers & Shakers: Michael Silberling

By 3 Comments

Meet Michael Silberling, CEO of Affinity GamingChief Executive Officer
Affinity Gaming (5 years in NV)

“Don’t let perfect get in the way of better.”

Type of Business: Gaming | Hails from: Palo Alto, California | 2 years with company in Nevada | Based in: Las Vegas

How did you first get into your profession?
My first elective course in college was probability and gambling which led to an interest in the gaming business. In 1993, straight out of business school, I started at The Promus Companies (later Harrah’s and now Caesars) in their management training program entitled the President’s Associate Program. The rest is history.

What is your pet peeve?
At work, a lack of follow through and repetitive communication. If you told me once I get it. Telling me the same thing in five different ways won’t change my opinion. Bring me new and original thought if you want a different decision. Personally, I have no time for intolerant, bigoted and close-minded people.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be?
A running back for the Dallas Cowboys, just didn’t get as big or as fast as I had planned.

What business advice would you give someone just starting in your industry?
Follow your passion, not the herd. Finding an area of personal interest to pursue professionally gives a higher likelihood of job satisfaction and success.

If you could be any fictional character, who would you be?
James Bond. How cool is he?

What is your favorite thing about living in Nevada?
Year round outdoor recreation options.

What is your motto?
Don’t let perfect get in the way of better.

What is the best moment of your career?
It is always a fulfilling moment to promote someone deserving and give them an opportunity to do more.

What is a little known fact about you?
I have been to 50 countries and played in two national rugby championships games, sadly losing both times. It’s probably a little known fact that they even have a rugby championship game.

What do you want your legacy to be?
To be a good dad to my kids and be a loyal trustworthy friend to my inner circle of mates.

  • Harold Buchanan

    The downward spiral of Primm Valley resorts.
    I must admit Mr Silberling has made a difference since he has taken the reigns. I know he has made such drastic changes that he has alienated many of the former players at Primm Valley. I say former because we have found many more player friendly Casinos. I have been Going to Primm since the “Primadonna” days.
    I enjoyed visit Buffalo Bills and watching a movie, using the monorail to ride between Buffalo Bills and Primm, The many perks and incentives offered to keep me coming back. ALL GONE!
    i returned this week April 26 2016 to visit with the many friends I have made. The awesome valet staff, like Robert. The great Casino Hosts like Dale, Maria, Don, Victor. The family at GP’s, Robin, Joe, Bobbie, Aurora and Daris. The great staff at The Pancake House. The cocktail servers like Pam and Ashu.The super job the slot attendants do, it is nice that they remember your name. The cage workers are very friendly and warm. I came by to wish them luck and say goodbye.
    I sensed their own concerns about their futures without them stating the obvious. No players no job!
    Looking forward to a new CEO that understands the reason people choose where they want to play. You cannot choose it for them..

  • Harold Buchanan

    The downward spiral of Primm Valley Resorts.
    I must admit Mr
    Silberling has made a difference since he has taken the reigns. I know
    he has made such drastic changes that he has alienated many of the
    former players at Primm Valley. I say former because we have found many
    more player friendly Casinos. I have been Going to Primm since the
    “Primadonna” days.
    I enjoyed visiting Buffalo Bills and watching a
    movie, using the monorail to ride between Buffalo Bills and Primm, The
    many perks and incentives offered to keep me coming back. ALL GONE!
    I
    returned this week April 26 2016 to visit with the many friends I have
    made. The awesome valet staff, like Robert. The great Casino Hosts like
    Dale, Maria, Don, Victor. The family at GP’s, Robin, Joe, Bobbie, Aurora
    and Daris. The great staff at The Pancake House. The cocktail servers
    like Pam and Ashu.The super job the slot attendants do, it is nice that
    they remember your name. The cage workers are very friendly and warm. I
    came by to wish them luck and say goodbye.
    I sensed their own concerns about their futures without them stating the obvious. No players no job!
    Looking
    forward to a new CEO that understands the reason people choose where
    they want to play. You cannot choose it for them. I hope you don’t need
    to be told twice!

  • hbdiver

    Joe,
    I know you must be a new person at Primm or the establishment. You are not aware of the fine people who are suffering from the new shake up in the personnel at only Primm. I can imagine what it must be like at the other property’s. Let me think on this for a moment, new rooms? I would say it would be a little more accurate to say a few remodeled rooms.
    I think I am aware of the incentives, I have seen enough taken away, it has sent me back to Caesar’s entertainment, where I am now a Diamond member. I do have a casino host and Dale has been very professional about all the changes and explaining that I am still a valued player at Primm. He is actively trying to get me to return, which I will do at the end of the month.
    I don’t know where you have purloined your information from but it is faulty. Primm resorts has lost many players over the last 10 months and the end of quarter reports show it.

Recent Issues

January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Residential Real Estate
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom