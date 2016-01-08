Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Facilitates 32-Acre Land Sale

Non-Bulk Transaction Considered One of Largest Las Vegas Land Deals in 2015

Las Vegas – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty (CBPR) recently completed the sale of 32 acres of land at 1525 and 1545 Wigwam Parkway (at Stephanie St. and I-215) in Henderson, Nev. CBPR represented the seller and Jorant Commercial/Sunbelt Development & Realty Partners represented the buyer, The Wolff Company, based in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Wolff Company intends to develop market-rate multifamily housing and high quality senior living communities on the property.

“Henderson is a fantastic community that lacks amenity-rich, lock-and-leave housing for renters aged 55+,” said Mike Milhaupt, Vice President of Senior Housing for The Wolff Company. “This project’s on-site dining options, top-of-the-line activity centers, and highly detailed residences will set a new benchmark for senior living rental communities in Nevada.”

The market-rate multifamily component of The Wolff Company’s development will directly address the area’s shortage of quality for-rent housing. Nate Carlson, Vice President of Development for The Wolff Company, said, “this site is in an ideal location for families and individuals seeking convenient access to Las Vegas while enjoying the high quality of life that Henderson offers.” The property is closely located to a number of schools, parks and transit options.

Brian Krueger, Senior Vice President of Strategic Services with CBPR, said the team involved -- including Ron Opfer, CCIM, who managed the listing for CBPR, Tom Mangione, Vice President of Business Development, David Ober of Jorant Commercial, and Bill Lenhart of Sunbelt Development & Realty Partners -- was instrumental in the process of ensuring a smooth transaction.

“We are extremely pleased with a sale of this magnitude in the Las Vegas market and the scope of service our team at CBPR is capable of,” said Krueger.

About Coldwell Banker Premier Realty

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty in Las Vegas is ranked among the nation's leading real estate brokers in sales and innovation as well as the top 1% of Coldwell Banker companies nationwide. CBPR, acquired by Bob and Molly Hamrick in 1998, has three offices in Southern Nevada (Summerlin, Henderson and Centennial Hills) and presently engages more than 230 agents. In addition, Bob Hamrick served as senior vice president and broker of City Center Realty Corporation and is recognized nationwide as an expert on the Las Vegas real estate community. For more information, call 702-939-5128 or visit www.lasvegashomes.com.

About The Wolff Company

The Wolff Company is a real estate private equity firm that has invested in, acquired and developed high-quality multifamily assets for more than six decades. Wolff intends to invest $300-$400 million annually in the development of independent and assisted living communities in addition to purchasing existing senior communities. The Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and maintains offices in Washington, Massachusetts and California. Contact us at 480.315.9595 or visit us online at www.awolff.com.

